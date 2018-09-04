Cosby Show actor gets offer from Tyler Perry after being job-shamed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIFTON, NJ-- Actor Geoffrey Owens, known for his role in The Cosby Show, is getting a lot of support after being job-shamed on social media.

Pictures of the 57-year-old working at a Trader Joe`s grocery store in New Jersey became a viral sensation over the weekend and ignited a firestorm of what many are calling hateful comments and degrading news headlines.

One Fox News headline reads, "Cosby show actor Geoffrey Owens spotted bagging groceries at NJ Trader Joe's."

Radar Online wrote, "Starving actor! Former `Cosby Show` star now works as Trader Joe`s cashier."

Many people, including some Hollywood stars, are running to the actor`s defense.

Many actors are now using the hashtag #ActorsWithDayJobs to tell their stories.

On Tuesday, Owens revealed on Good Morning America he has quit his gig at the grocery store because of all the unwanted attention he was receiving on the job. He also told Robin Roberts he wouldn't want to be handed an acting role because of this incident. Instead, he hopes his merits speak on his behalf.

An offer from Tyler Perry, however, looks like it is still on the table.