15-year-old falls to her death while trying to retrieve phone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK --A 15-year-old girl is dead after she fell down a fire escape in a Tribeca apartment building on Sunday night, police said Monday.

The incident occurred at about 11:30 p.m. near Reade Street and West Broadway, according to WPIX.

Police say the victim, who has been identified as Imogen Roche, was attending a house party when she fell down a fire escape from the fifth-floor apartment.

They say she was at a party at a fifth-floor apartment when she realized her phone was in a locked room and apparently decided to try to get in through the window but fell.

Neighbor Vicki Winters says Imogen was an aspiring actress and dancer. Imogen had appeared in short films produced by an after-school program.