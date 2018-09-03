Garland celebrates Labor Day with a Parade!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARLAND -- Labor Day is here! Aside from the barbecue and parades, this is a time we take to celebrate working people all the around the nation.

The U.S. Department of Labor says 2018 has been a year of record lows for unemployment in America. Sounds pretty good!

Even President Trump took the time to spread a little Labor Day cheer, but not without a dig at past trade deals.

Happy Labor Day! Our country is doing better than ever before with unemployment setting record lows. The U.S. has tremendous upside potential as we go about fixing some of the worst Trade Deals ever made by any country in the world. Big progress being made! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018

When it comes to ranking the "hardest working" states in the nation, according to WalletHub, the Lone Star State makes its way onto the top ten list at number seven.

So be proud because we definitely have something to parade about!

And speaking of parades, the DFW area is never shy about celebrating.

Organizations, schools, and large crowds hit the streets of downtown Garland today for the annual Labor Day parade and classic car show.

So kick your feet up, relax and have a happy Labor Day.