Dallas stylist brings out the fall fashions

DALLAS- Personal Stylist Charity Lewis may have the perfect outfit for you this fall, and the best part; it won't leave your pockets empty.

"They want to be casual, or they just want to have something fun and cool to wear on a regular day," said Charity Lewis.

Njeri London wanted all that, especially with her busy schedule.

London is a full time attorney with three children. She wants to keep up with the trends and be that cool- looking mom.

"I just wanted something, I just wanted to get back to me, as oppose to always being about my kids." said London.

"A blazer with jeans, anybody can wear that. It can be dress down, it can be dress up," said Lewis. "Print on print look that will be fun for the fall with boots. Boots are back in season, everybody loves the boots, so it's a cute casual look for fall."

Lewis's fashion is inspired through her background and experience as a labor and delivery nurse.

She says a lot of the styles are from places you likely frequent.

"I'm in Target all the time, and so it's just nice to be able to stop at Target and get nice affordable clothing and not have to break the bank," said London.

Lewis aims to help women get back their confidence.

She says in the future she plans on partnering with organizations that help domestic violence victims and cancer patients.

"Charity is awesome and I definitely recommend anyone and everyone to look her up." said London.

"I enjoy styling others because it encourages and empowers them to be a better version of themselves," said Lewis. "It's an investment that opens up a new method to self-care and motivation to attain goals."

In 2014, Lewis got the idea of starting an organization that would allow her to showcase her passions but felt her ideas were too broad. She was determined to help women and young girls in many ways including fashion, healthcare, mentor programs, and building a community to empower each other through workshops and conferences.

However, she continued to develop a plan for starting a business to achieve all of these goals, specifically through fashion.

To check out Charity Lewis's styles, click here.