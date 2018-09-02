Thousands show up to Mimosa Walk in Deep Ellum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- If you were in Deep Ellum Sunday afternoon, you may have noticed a lot of people walking around with a mimosa in their hand.

"I love mimosa's," said Dana Derby, a first time Mimosa Walk participant.

As a matter of fact, 2,000 people made the annual Mimosa Walk in Deep Ellum part of their 'Sunday Funday.'

Derby and her girlfriends snatched up some tickets before the event sold out.

"I just literally sent out a thing like, who wants to do this with me for my birthday and all these lovely ladies responded," said Derby.

Ticket holders picked up a cup with a map inside that led them to 20 businesses that would hook them up with a drink.

The idea is to 'sip and shop.'

"Some of them are food places, and some of them are shops and it's just like all over," said Derby.

Jessica Oeffner, one of the founders of the Mimosa Walk, says this is just a way to showcase local businesses that people may not have already known about.

"We wanted to get the people back in during the day, and with their families and friends and more. You know, day time activity," said Oeffner.

If you missed the event this time, you'll have another chance.

The next Mimosa Walk is scheduled after Thanksgiving for small business Saturday.

"It's pretty cool to get to see something like that and just get to see people from all walks of life and hangout and have fun," said Derby.