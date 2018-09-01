First Champions Festival celebrates military members and first responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON- The inaugural Champions Festival at Viridian Park in Arlington celebrated military members and first responders Saturday.

"It's a big family reunion, big family reunion," said Rocky Turner, Host at the Champions Festival.

The event gives the community a chance to get to know the first responders on a personal level.

"It's just a good festive event where we can all come together to just, you know, love on each other, motivate each other," said Hilary Waters, USAA Representative.

The festival kicked off with a 5K where first responders had to go through 18 obstacle courses as a team.

"Bear crawl, we did tire flips, we ran through tires and we did rowing a lot more," said Waters.

A full line up of musical artists, food trucks and food vendors were available all day.

The majority of the money raised at the event went to the Nancy Lieberman Charity.

Lieberman is a former professional basketball player who played and coached in the Women's National Basketball Association.

The charity aims to help develop healthy and active lifestyles for boys and girls in the DFW.