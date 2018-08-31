High school football team ends their 77 game losing streak!

FORT WORTH — A Fort Worth high school football team was all smiles during Thursday night’s game.

The season is just kicking off, so you know it’s not a championship or playoff game. No, Thursday’s win ended a 77 game losing streak for Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School.

“I was apart of 10 of it and that was long enough, so I can’t imagine the community and the kids, what they feel like,” said coach Oscar Castillo. “The kids they’re great kids, you know, and it feel great for them get some type of positive publicity because it was some what negative if you will.”

The team hadn’t won a game in eight years, but on Thursday, these boys took no prisoners!

“We all played as one team, and it’s been a while since we all played as one team and we’re coming together. We’re going to be a family,” said senior, Daniel Robles.

“During the summer and the spring we were working and working, and then this year we’re finally achieving our initial goal,” said fellow teammate, Eddrick Hampton.

And not only is the team happy about the win, they’ve also left their community beaming with pride, including one aunt whose nephew is on the team.

“Last time Diamond-Hill won a game he was eight years old, he was playing pee-wee football at Diamond-Hill. Now, here he is eight years later, he’s on the varsity team. He actually scored one of the touchdowns last night,” said Roxanne Martinez.

Now 77 games may sound like a lot of loses, but it’s actually not the record for a high school football losing streak!

Northside High School in Houston, formally known as Davis High, holds that record after losing 80 games in a row from 1985 to 1993.

But this Fort Worth team plans to avoid returning to the past and plans to keep up what they’ve started, reversing that losing streak to a winning one!

“A lot of people say winning is not everything, it’s not about the score board, but when your heart’s desire is to win, then it is important,” said Castillo.