Dallas couple creates throwback Airbnb with 80’s vibe

DALLAS- From throwback Nintendo, to those old snack machines, this crib is the definition of a blast from the past.

The best part? This vintage spot is listed as an Airbnb, so you can stay here and re-live all of your childhood glory!

"The really fun parts of childhood are all here," said Kelsey Turner, who helped create the Airbnb with her husband Jeremy.

The house is called the 'McFly,' as a little shoutout to the movie Back to the Future.

"I would say we're still adding," Jeremy said. "I would like to get a really cool 80s toy collection."

And if you get hungry, there's sweet cereal buffet to give you the sugar rush your mom was always trying to stop.

Sounds like the perfect place to catch some Saturday morning cartoons!