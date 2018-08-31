Arlington police partners with AISD, using firearm training simulator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON- Martin High School senior Preston Schroeder is one of dozens of Arlington ISD police academy students testing out the new firearms training simulator.

Students are getting a taste of possible scenarios that could jeopardize their life.

Arlington PD partnered with AISD spending $95,000 to give students a better perspective of what it's like to be a cop.

"It gives our students a real glimpse into some of the challenges and rewards of being a police officer in the community," said Will Johnson, Arlington Police Chief.

The teaching comes the same week a jury convicted and sentenced a former Balch Springs police officer to 15 years in prison.

Roy Oliver shot and killed unarmed 15 year old Jordan Edwards last year.

Chief Johnson says the simulator helps officers practice non-lethal options under pressure.

"Their job can be dangerous at times. We also want to equip them with the skills to de-escalate in all instances that they can to avoid the use of force," said Johnson.

Students get to go through hundreds of different scenarios, anything from school shootings to answering a domestic violence call.

"It made me very nervous, to be making decisions so quickly to what he was doing, watching the rest of the room making sure they weren't doing something else because anything could have happened," said Schroeder. "I've always looked up to them (police officers), they've always been a bigger role model for me."

Arlington ISD police academy students practice on the simulator at the career and technical education center.