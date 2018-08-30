Wooden eagle statue missing from Irving trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING - If you're walking down the Campion Trail in Irving, you may notice something missing.

Irving police want to know who stole the Wooden Eagle installation between August 24th and 25th.

Officers believe the crook chainsawed the piece of art and carried it at least a quarter mile before taking off.

Bicyclist Gloria Munson noticed right away.

"It was chopped off and I went back and I circled and (thought) what is it missing for, then I thought maybe it's under repair or something."

Parks and Rec officials say the eagle is worth around $3,000. It's 2-1/2 feet tall and weighs around 50 pounds.

It's possible there is more than one person involved.

"Can't believe it. You know, the eagle is our symbol, and that's great, but for someone to steal something like that, I have no idea what purpose they would have in taking it," said Munson.

Parks and Rec officials don't have a clue either.

They say this type of theft is the first.

"I hope that it's returned in tact, that no one put graffiti on it or destroyed it. I would just like to see it back," said Munson.

Other wooden statues on the trail were left alone.

"I think that they are important symbols of the wildlife that we have here," said Munson.

City officials say they are in contact with the local artist, hoping to get a replacement soon.

If you have any information on the eagle, you are asked call Irving police at (972) 273-1010 or email ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org and reference case number 18-18949.