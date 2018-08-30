Pumpkin Spice Latte season goes way beyond Starbucks 🍁☕🎃

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS - Y'all realize, by now, it'sPumpkin Spice Season! But this year, the PSL craze is taking over far more than our Starbucks lattes.

It's becoming the theme of the fall season, with pumpkin spice-flavored everything (and we mean everything) popping up on grocery store shelves. We hit the streets to see which of these adventurous products people might be into, and which pumpkin spiced abominations they'd rather avoid!

Believe it or not, there are a few people roaming this Earth who have not jumped onto the PSL bandwagon. But that doesn't mean they weren't willing to try one!

As you can see in the video, consumer verdict on the Starbucks PSL is a win, but what we really wanted to know is if these new Pumpkin Spice Latte fans were into more adventurous pumpkin spiced creations.

Like pumpkin spiced chicken sausage. That's right. It's a thing. Folks aren't 100% sold on pumpkin spiced chicken sausage, but what about Pumpkin Spice vodka?

Or Pumpkin Spice Pop Rocks candy? Maybe not that far fetched, so let's really think outside of the box.

How about Pumpkin Spice-flavored salmon?

Okay, so the Pumpkin Spice salmon wasn't as big of a hit on the streets, but we want to know what you think!