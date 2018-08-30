Multiple people dead after Greyhound bus crashes in New Mexico, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Multiple people died Thursday in an accident involving a semi-truck and a Greyhound bus traveling from St. Louis to Los Angeles, according to New Mexico State Police.

According to the New Mexico State Police, the accident happened around 1 p.m. on westbound Interstate 40 near the city of Thoreau. The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

The exact number of fatalities and injuries is not yet clear. Greyhound said 47 people were on board at the time of the crash, according to the Associated Press.

Officers have confirmed multiple casualties in this crash. Officers and EMS are still working this scene actively. More information will be released when available. — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) August 30, 2018

Video from the scene shows the greyhound bus with extensive damage to the front end, as well as an overturned semi-truck and what appears to be boxes of produces scattered across the roadway. Several people could be seen lying on the ground next to the bus.

State police confirmed three people from Colorado were killed in the crash and several other people were injured.

Go-team of 10 NTSB investigators is launching to today's New Mexico highway accident. Team is departing D.C. Friday morning and will arrive in New Mexico late morning (local time). — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) August 30, 2018

The bus was due in Los Angeles Friday morning.

A National Transportation Safety Board is sending a team to investigate the deadly accident; they are slated to arrive Friday morning in New Mexico.

If you suspect someone you know to have been on that bus, the McKinley County Emergency Management has established a phone number for loved ones and family members looking for additional information: 505-722-2002.

This is a developing story. Return for updates