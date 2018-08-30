American Airlines flight attendants protest over alleged toxic uniforms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Turbulence anyone?

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants landed at the American Airlines headquarters to protest everything from their scheduling system to alleged toxic uniforms.

"We're here today because our flight attendants are their breaking point," a flight attendant said. We're here to tell American it's time to wake up.We know that the company is rolling out a new uniform in 2020, but we need these off of our aircraft and off of our bodies now."

Since 2016, over 3,000 American Airlines flight attendants have reported getting sick from their uniforms.