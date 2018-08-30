A couple’s first date turns into a life or death situation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA CRUZ, CA -- First dates are already nerve racking enough, but imagine having to save your date's life while taking a stroll on the beach!

Well that's exactly what Dr. Andi Traynor had to do when she and Max Montgomery went on their first date.

"I wasn't thinking about anything other than taking care of him," said Traynor.

The couple had just finished surfing at a beach in Santa Cruz, California when suddenly Montgomery collapsed, suffering a heart attack.

After realizing Montgomery had no pulse, Dr. Traynor sprang into action and gave him CPR.

"I happened to be with the right person and the right time," said Montgomery.

Traynor said she's used to medical emergencies, but this was a special case.

"I do deal with medical emergencies all the time, but I would say what was different at this time was that I was on the beach."

The whole ordeal was captured on camera by a still photographer who just happened to be taking a time lapse video.

For 17 minutes Montgomery had no heart beat. Eventually paramedics arrived at the scene shocking Montgomery at least six times before he came back to life.

Thanks to his date's skills and quick thinking, he's now on the road to recovery.

"Honestly what I did, didn't take training, other than just knowing chest compressions," said Traynor.

And Montgomery say's he just thankful!

"I say I hit the life lottery."

Montgomery and Traynor are still dating and are now working to teach others how to perform CPR.

Guess you could say this couple's first kiss was the kiss of life!