Roy Oliver’s mom says both families are ‘living their own version of hell’

DALLAS -- Roy Oliver's fate has been sealed without the chance of parole. Question is: how long will he sit in jail?

Emotions were running high during the sentencing phase of former Balch Springs Officer Roy Oliver, who shot and killed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards back in 2017.

"What do you think is appropriate for someone who murders a 15-year old unarmed teenager?" the prosecution asked Roy's mother, Linda Oliver.

"I believe we have to look at the full situation, the full circumstances, and weigh them judiciously," she replied.

At one point, Roy Oliver's wife, Ingrid, was sobbing uncontrollably and had to leave the stand.

Earlier in the day, Linda Oliver pleaded for her son to receive a lesser sentence, but was met with a little push-back from the prosecution.

They asked her, "You'll still be able to see your son in prison?" To which Linda replied, "yes."

"Then you would agree with [the prosecution] that Odell and Charmaine will never get that privilege again to see Jordan, except for at a graveyard," they asked her.

"I accept that I think we're both living our own version of hell," Linda concluded before stepping down from the stand.

After weeks of trials and tears, the sentencing still isn't over. We're sure both Jordan's and Roy's families are ready for this trial to come to an end.