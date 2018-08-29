Popular Fort Worth ice cream shop under fire for ‘Thumbs down to panhandling’ sign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- A popular ice cream shop in Fort Worth is getting licked over its bold message against loose change beggars.

The bright yellow poster popped up outside Melt Ice Creams on the city`s southside this week, giving a thumbs down to panhandling.

Many people are giving the parlor a thumbs down for its supposed brashness in a city where homelessness is on the rise.

Following NewsFix's visit on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the business declined to comment, but said in a statement the sign has since been removed.

This sticky mess is actually part of a city-run campaign called "FWChange." It was implemented last year after the city council unanimously voted to adopt a new ordinance banning "aggressive panhandling."

The city says police issued more than a 1,000 citations in 2017 related to public solicitation for money and other donations.

"Panhandling is certainly an issue that we see more often in Fort Worth because of the number of homeless people and the growth of our city," COO of Presbyterian Night Shelter Toby Owen told NewsFix. "Oftentimes, panhandling will lead to situations that don't help someone in their homelessness."

Officials say those with a soft heart and a little to spare should instead donate to reputable charities.