Organization new to North Texas giving single moms scholarships and support

DALLAS -- At the University of Texas Arlington, 23-year-old Morgan Smith is the first in Texas to get a scholarship that`s new to the state.

"After this semester I will be classified as a senior," she says.

Morgan is a single mom to her 5-year-old son, Avery.

"He asks me all the time, 'mommy did you have a good day at school today?' Because I ask him all the time," she says. "When he turned three and a half I decided to just go ahead and go back to school, because I wanted to show him no matter what happens in life, you can still do it."

Morgan is pursuing her dream of being a physical therapist, and is so grateful for Helping Hands for Single Moms.

"In our opinions, they are our heroes," says CEO Chris Coffman.

The program started in Arizona, providing dozens of single moms with a scholarship, dental care, auto repair and support.

Morgan says it's a huge help.

"They have this little single moms community where if you just feel like you need to talk to someone, not like the staff or anyone, but anyone in the scholarship program that`s a single mom you can talk with each other," she says. "Just feel like you can actually have someone to talk to, someone you won`t be judged by."

By 2020 Helping Hands For Single Moms plans to give 70 more women in Texas, the same opportunity to succeed given to Morgan.

You can apply for the scholarship here.

"My Mom My Hero" is a fundraiser event coming up in September in Dallas at the American Airlines Center. The events website reads, "Please join Dallas Mavericks forward, Harrison Barnes, and Helping Hands for Single Moms on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at the American Airlines Center for an inspiring and entertaining evening to honor Shirley Barnes, Harrison’s mom. It is our pleasure to team up with Ryan LLC and Harrison in honoring his mother who made sacrifices to provide a positive, nurturing home for him to grow up in. We will also introduce HELPING HANDS FOR SINGLE MOMS DALLAS, an initiative that will forever change the lives of many North Texas single moms and their families."

Or, you can donate on the website.