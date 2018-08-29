McKinney ISD’s $69.9 million stadium ready for football season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCKINNEY - You've heard the saying, "everything is bigger and better in Texas."

Well, McKinney ISD is living up to the hype.

The $69.9 million stadium is ready for it's first football game Thursday night.

"There is a sense of pride, for a student athlete to walk out on that field and knowing they are in one of the best stadiums in the entire country," said McKinney ISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel.

The stadium sits nearly 12,000 people.

But, spectators walking around the concourse may notice a few cracks.

"The folks here involved know what they are talking about and know what causes various cracks and so they've done a pretty thorough analysis," said Board of Trustees President Curtis Rippee.

McKinney ISD officials say there's nothing to worry about. The cracks aren't bad and can wait until the spring to get repaired.

Repairs won't cost the district anything.

"It's simply about providing a first class facility for the kids and the families of McKinney ISD," said Dr. McDaniel.

You'll recall Allen ISD stadium had a cracking problem a few years ago. The $60 million stadium had to close shop for over a year while it got repaired.

The stadium is set to host football and soccer games in between time. McKinney PD will help keep the people safe by having officers patrolling inside and outside the stadium.

A new policy will not allow people to take in backpacks or purses. All bags must be clear.