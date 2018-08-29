Join the Club: ‘Tacos & Chill’ event connects DFW Latinas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-You’ve heard the saying, “the future is female.” Well, one group of women is making sure we know the future also holds a special place for Latinas. Hey Chica wants you to Join the Club.

“I wanted to do something special for Latinas to get poured into and I wanted it to be so organic that it didn’t have a board, it didn’t have rules or it didn’t have people telling them they couldn’t talk about certain things,” said founder Veronica Torres.

Hey Chica is throwing the ultimate Latina leadership experience on October 20th, but until then, they’re hosting monthly Tacos and Chill networking events to get the party started.

“Really it’s about women coming together and specifically Latinas to network and get to know each other and really make true connections,” said publicist Susy Solis.

But perhaps what sets these women apart it their foresight to know that just connecting isn’t enough. Torres and her team have developed a scholarship fund to help a fellow Latina reach her goals.

“We want to give back to Hispanic women so we’re developing a Latina scholarship to where 100 percent of the proceeds that we do with the Tacos and Chill go back to a Latina that wants to get a continuing education,” added Torres.

This month’s recipient is Jenny Rodriguez, who’s hoping to show her son the importance of education and using her scholarship money to go to esthetician school.

“It’s always been my dream to open a boutique and have a little spa situation. I’ll be done by this time next year and the sky’s the limit,” said Rodriguez.

Want to Join the Club? Check out heychicasummit.com to meet this fun group of chicas at their next event.

“For me I can’t wait to meet other women that I haven’t met yet and I think with social media we think we know people because we’re friends on Facebook but this is where it’s actually activated,” said Torres.