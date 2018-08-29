Fort Worth mourns loss of firefighter killed in Cresson crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRESSON - Fort Worth emergency responders are mourning the loss of a fellow firefighter.

Charles Andrew Heimer was killed in a off-duty car crash Monday just outside of Cresson, about 30 miles west of the Fort Worth area.

Heimer, assigned to FWFD Station 12 in the NorthSide community, was a 12-year veteran of the Fort Worth Fire Department. According to FWFD, Heimer is survived by his wife, Aimee, and two sons, 9-year-old Ashton and 6-year-old Aubrey.

Funeral arrangements for Heimer are pending.