Expert pushes for CBD oil to treat brain health

The number of antidepressants and anti-anxiety medications being prescribed are at an all-time high, with more than 36,000,000 people reportedly taking anti-anxiety medication, according to drugwatch.com. But there could be a new solution to depression and other similar diseases.

When it comes to depression, Alzheimer's, and even dementia, brain health plays a strategic role and now experts are wondering if CBD oil -- aka cannabidiol -- could play a key role when it comes to brain health.

A company called Brain Armor is focused on helping people maintain good cognitive health, and Chief Science Officer Alan Jones explains how the company's mission hits close to home. "I watched my grandparents die of dementia and Alzheimer's," he says.

Jones explains things like exercise, sleep, and nutrition play and important roles in overall brain health – but they are also turning to the use of CBD oil.

“We have a research collaboration with North Shore Hospital in Chicago, and we are undergoing several types of research trials utilizing CBD, in combination with other nutrients, to show how that affects overall brain health and brain recovery," Jones says.

So, what exactly is CBD -- and is it legal?

“The legality of CBD is tricky; CBD can be derived from marijuana. It's very important to make the distinction between hemp and marijuana,” Jones says.

Both hemp and marijuana come from the cannabis plant. THC, which, in certain amounts, gives you a high. If the level of THC is below 0.3%, CBD oil is legal in every state.

Jones, who is not a medical doctor, says CBD has the potential to be a powerful tool in the world of medicine. "When you start talking about the anti-inflammatory, the anti-anxiety, the anti-depressant, the ability to relax and sleep. The plant is a very very powerful plant," Jones says.

As we mentioned, CBD oil may not be legal in every state. Ohio recently said CBD oil cannot be sold until dispensaries are operational, so before you turn to CBD oil as a form of treatment,make sure you check with your doctor and state laws.