Deportation begins after massive ICE raid in northeast Texas

SUMNER - The deportation process began on Wednesday, after the a massive ICE raid in a far northeast Texas town. More than 150 people were arrested Monday, suspected of being in the country illegally.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say they've been doing a criminal investigation into a trailer manufacturing company, Load Trail, in Sumner, since June of this year.

Agents accuse the company of hiring undocumented immigrants and knowing they were using fraudulent identification in order to be employed at the company.