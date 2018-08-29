Coppell volleyball coach reaches her 500th win!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COPPELL -- If you were an athlete in high school you probably have many memories, good and bad, about games, tournaments, and coaches.

But for Coppell volleyball coach, Julie Price, she got the surprise of a lifetime after getting her 500th win on Tuesday.

Price has lead the Coppell Cowgirl volleyball team to two championship wins in 2011 and 2012 and a number one ranking in 2012.

Now the team and their parents felt it was time to show this coach a little gratitude.

"My booster club officers have known about this for a while and have been planning it, so they had a banner that was ready, the fans gave me a standing ovation, and they had a uniform that they made for me that's so awesome. It has my name on it and 500 and then it says always a Cowgirl on the bottom," said Price.

Always a Cowgirl is right because this coach definitely has one supportive team behind her.

"During that game we really wanted to make it special especially since played against someone that was undefeated, so it was particularly important for us to work hard to show her how much her coaching has paid off on us as players," said Coppell volleyball player, Stella Yan.

And as for Coach Price's future goals...

"I think I wanna win. But the older I get, I just want to grow good kids and want to grow good people."