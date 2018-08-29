Caught on Camera: Ohio man ‘casts voodoo spell’ on officers during arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- It`s no secret that people try all sorts of bizarre things to get out of arrests, but just when you think you have seen it all, this one might take the cake.

Police in Ohio were left spellbound earlier this week when a man they were arresting tried to cast a spell on them, and it was all captured on their body cams.

"Because with Baron Samedi on you, you are all going to die tonight," Andre Williams, 29, told the officers. " Ya`ll know who Baron Samedi is? That magician with the top hat?"

In Haitian voodoo culture, Baron Samedi represents the spirit of death.

The spirit, however, didn`t seem to want get involved at all as officers took a shirtless Williams into police custody. He kept up the antics in his jail cell, even damaging a surveillance camera.

As for Baron Samedi, the South Euclid police chief says the death spirit has been more than a day late and a dollar short.

"When you read the police report the officer that wrote the report added a little levity to the situation," Chief Kevin Nietert said. "He put in there that he is still waiting for the spirit to show up."