TrustBlackWomen: Dallas abortion billboard claps back

DALLAS — It looks like a billboard battle is brewing.

A month ago, we told you about a pastor and his billboard message on abortion that read “Abortion is not health care. It hurts women and murders their babies.”

“It sparked anger in me,” Marsha Jones from The Afiya Center told NewsFix. “It is shaming, it is stigmatizing, it’s trying to control women’s reproductive choices.”

The Afiya Center clapped back at the original billboard with one of their own that says: “Black women take care of their families by taking care of themselves.”

“The billboard is to support women in a loving way, in a non-judgy way, and to give them language to help them to understand why they had to make the decision they had to make so that they could fair better and be better for the children they still have and they may have one day,” Jones said.

Of course, a controversial subject like abortion is gonna have a lot of criticism. Safe to say, social media wasn’t quite on board:

Three young, beautiful black ladies smiling in regards to abortion. I abhor this billboard — Patrick McClarty (@PatMcc59) August 29, 2018

This billboard is the SICKEST thing Ive seen all year and the reason I despise Planned Parenthood and the policies of the Democratic Party.

abortion is MURDER!!!!! Self-care is PREVENTING pregnancy in the first place… pic.twitter.com/eoHvGxtAVR — connie pickett (@iclarity2) August 29, 2018

A billboard in Texas targeting Black women. Abortion is not self-care but self-abuse. https://t.co/SZxcIn6HWi — Patti J. Smith (@gridirongranny5) August 29, 2018

For The Afiya Center, it’s all part of their mission to help black women fight for their reproductive rights.

Jones added, “We said it, we stand behind it.”