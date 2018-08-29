TrustBlackWomen: Dallas abortion billboard claps back

DALLAS — It looks like a billboard battle is brewing.
A month ago, we told you about a pastor and his billboard message on abortion that read “Abortion is not health care. It hurts women and murders their babies.”
“It sparked anger in me,” Marsha Jones from The Afiya Center told NewsFix. “It is shaming, it is stigmatizing, it’s trying to control women’s reproductive choices.”
The Afiya Center clapped back at the original billboard with one of their own that says: “Black women take care of their families by taking care of themselves.”
“The billboard is to support women in a loving way, in a non-judgy way, and to give them language to help them to understand why they had to make the decision they had to make so that they could fair better and be better for the children they still have and they may have one day,” Jones said.
Of course, a controversial subject like abortion is gonna have a lot of criticism. Safe to say, social media wasn’t quite on board:
For The Afiya Center, it’s all part of their mission to help black women fight for their reproductive rights.
Jones added, “We said it, we stand behind it.”