Art Without Obstacles: Artist Desmond Blair is different, not disabled

DALLAS – Three years ago, we told you the story about a Dallas artist born without hands who creates breathtaking pieces. His name is Desmond Blair. And a lot has changed since that very first interview.

"The cool thing about everything that's happened since then is, I've had a lot of opportunities to do a lot of outreach and awareness,” Blair told NewsFix. "And really tackle the issue of what it means to be born different."

And thus, there was a shift when it came to Blair's inspiration.

"I thought back to a time when I was around five or six years old and I was actually ashamed of my hands,” Blair revealed. “I would hide them in my pockets. So, I got to thinking about why I did that. And all of that centered around my fear of what people's perception of me would be. What I want to do with my work now, the first idea I'm exploring is taking people that we look at every day, and then removing their limbs."

And from his artwork to “work-work," Blair has had a full circle moment when it comes to his nine to five.

"I'm an IT Infrastructure Project manager for Scottish Rite Hospital,” Blair said.

And he's currently helping with the launch of the hospital's Frisco location. But before working there, Blair was a patient there.

"The hospital was one of the first places where I really felt comfortable, and it's because I saw other kids like me,” Blair explained. "I see all these kids with all these different challenges. And if you think about it, at the end of the day, they don't care about the fact that they're missing a leg, that they have scoliosis, they don't care about that. They just want to be a kid and do the things that kids do. And even thinking about that myself as an adult, I just wanna be an adult. I wanna go out and live the best life that I can live."

And as many people continue to swoon over Blair's past pieces, it's safe to say his best work is yet to come.

"My ultimate goal is to sell my art, but I kinda want to be a philanthropist of sorts and use my artwork to encourage people, inspire people," he said. "But really also give back and try to help people who are born with limb differences."