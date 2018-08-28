Waxahachie Fire Department goes through baby boom with 15 new babies over a year-and-a-half

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By the looks of it, the Waxahachie Fire Department has been...busy.

"We've had 15 babies in the past year-and-a-half," said mom Tonya Wilemon said. "With seven boys and eight girls."

It might be time for the department to see if they can get a buy one get one deal on labor and delivery rooms.

These moms say this all happened by coincidence, but it sounds like everyone might be trying to slow the baby train down by 2019.

If you work at the fire department, and you aren't ready for parenthood, the odds aren't looking so hot...so you'll want to be extra careful.

"I think we are good birth control," said mom Courtney Brown. "I think we've scared the young ones."