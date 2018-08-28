Texas police searching for mystery woman ringing doorbells, possibly wearing broken wrist restraints

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, TX -- Police in Texas have a mystery on their hands this morning.

It all started with a home surveillance video captured in Montgomery, a city just outside of Houston.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office shared the video to Facebook, adding an urgent comment that reads "tag. Share the post. But please don't speculate."

Taking a closer look at the video, you can see a woman emerge from behind some bushes next to the house. She's barefoot and wearing only a t-shirt.

Most alarming, what appears to be broken restraints are hanging from both of the woman's wrists.

She rings the doorbell but the video ends there.

A resident who lives in the area tells ABC News the woman rung the doorbell of several different neighbors.

Police have conducted door to door checks, interviewing residents but so far, they haven't been able to locate the mystery woman.