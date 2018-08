Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- On this week's Spice of Blythe, there is a trend going around that you might want to get on top of!

A lot of restaurants have been changing up the recipes of the basic mimosa.

However, Blythe Beck has something even STRONGER!

Adding different kinds of liquor to punch up your mimosa.

Fair warning, she says you're going to want to be careful how many of them you drink!