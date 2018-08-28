Mexican foreign minister says border wall is not included in trade deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In his phone call celebrating a preliminary trade agreement with Mexico, President Trump said he was excited about our neighbor helping out at the border.

But, does that mean Mexico is willing to pay for the wall as Trump has promised in the past?

The short answer: No.

Mexico's foreign minister said in an interview yesterday, Trump's previous demand for a border wall hasn't been discussed as part of this preliminary agreement.

What exactly is part of that agreement is still unclear this morning. Details have yet to be made public although the White House does say the deal includes rules incentivizing more automobile production in the U.S. and commitments to improving agricultural trade.

And while this agreement is a significant marker in Trump's plan to terminate NAFTA, it's important to note this is only a preliminary deal. Nothing has been agreed upon yet.

The White House characterized the proposal as a bilateral one, meaning that unlike with NAFTA, Canada was not part of the announcement.

Trump has repeatedly indicated he would prefer to reach separate agreements with Canada and Mexico, but the two countries have stayed united in pushing for an agreement between all three nations.