Mansfield police arrest suspect in 37-year-old cold case murder of a child

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Police are one step closer to solving a 37-year-old cold case.

Police arrested 64-year-old Terry Woodson in connection to the murder of his nephew, Anthony Tyrone Woodson.

They say Woodson confessed to beating 5-year-old Anthony Woodson with an electrical cord back in 1981 and then reporting the boy missing. The case was re-opened last year.

Initially the case was investogated as a kidnapping. Investigators have not located the body of the boy.

Woodson is in jail in Tarrant County on a $200,000 bond.