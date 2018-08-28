Majic Mic 🎤 This is why radio will NEVER go out of style

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Technology is one of those industries that is constantly changing. One of the biggest changes we have seen is the way that we receive music such as streaming, online, downloads and internet radio has really grown over the last decade.

However, in the world of music delivery, one broadcast medium still dominates: radio!

It has been around since the early 1900`s and is still going strong. When you think about it, radio has survived LP`s, 8-track tapes, cassettes, CDs, Napster... you name it.

Additionally, according to Forbes, radio is still winning the race for the most popular way to consume music in the car. It outshines streaming services and online listening.

What`s also interesting is that radio is still the number one way to discover new music. That means when you hear a song for the first time, it`s usually on the radio.

Coming in number two is the aux cord.In other words, your friends and family that introduces you to new music.

Followed by YouTube, Pandora and Facebook, radio is still number one. Maybe because it`s one of the only things that`s actually free. I mean most music delivery methods have data fees, internet cost, satellite radio subscriptions and downloads.

So, it`s good to know your old friend radio has your back...and saves your back pocket too!