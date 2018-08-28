Majic Mic 🎤 Popular dance crazes then and now

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By now, we all know that Drake would like to know if KiKi loves him. It`s because of one viral video had thousands of people posting their "In My Feelings" challenge.

That made me think back to songs that started some of the biggest dance crazes. Now we can take this all the way back to The Twist.

Let`s stick to some of my favorites. Michael Jackson`s 14 minute short film, Thriller, revolutionized the music video genre forever. Yes, it terrified me but like everyone else in the world I memorized that dance routine!

I bet Madonna had no idea she would have people Voguing for years to come.

I learned two things from MC Hammer`s Can`t Touch This video.

Hammer pants are hideous. The Hammer dance.

The 69 Boyz Tootsie Roll became so big, there were dozens of instructional videos to make sure we were doing it right.

From the Electric Slide, to the Cha Cha Slide to the Cupid Shuffle, these line dances always keep the party going.

Single Ladies: Some women and some men can do the sexy energetic moves better than Beyonce!

Now, I love to see the kids Whip, Nae Nae and Ju Ju on da Beat. But it's BlocBoy JB`s Shoot dance that I`m still working on.

Think I better stick to the Macarena!