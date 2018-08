The jury of the Roy Oliver case has come to a decision.

The former Balch Springs police officer has been found guilty of the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

He was accused of shooting and killing the unarmed teen last April.

Initially, Oliver said he feared for his life when he shot at the car Edwards and his brother were in while leaving a party.

He was fired when body cam video didn’t back up his story.

*This is a developing story*