Dallas debate between Beto O’Rourke and Ted Cruz canceled

The big debate between democratic representative Beto O'Rourke and Senator Ted Cruz is not going to happen.

O'rourke said the debate set for this Friday was not going to happen, during an appearance yesterday.

The pair planned on 5 debates on different topics and in different cities.

The first one was this Friday in Dallas.

O'Rouke saysCruz'ss team was trying to dictate aspects about the debate but is optimistic the two teams can come up with a resolution and have future debates leading up to the November vote.