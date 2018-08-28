Cowboys fan furious over fake StubHub tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Imagine buying tickets to hang out in a suite at AT&T Stadium only to end up in the nosebleeds.

That's exactly what Ricky Barrientes says happened to him and 23 of his friends after they unknowingly bought fake tickets from StubHub. The crew drove five hours from West Texas to watch the Dallas Cowboys take on the Arizona Cardinals in style!

Well, their dream quickly turned into a nightmare.

"When we got there, we didn't have a problem getting in through the regular gates," Barrientes told NewsFix. "But when we went to the suite gates, they would not let you in. They kept saying it was not for a suite."

Barrientes and his friends have receipts clearly showing they purchased tickets for a suite. However, the suite owner says he didn't sell them the tickets.

After a lot of back and forth, they were eventually given seats in another section and StubHub issued the following statement:

"We regret that Mr. Barrientes had a poor experience on StubHub. In keeping with our FanProtect guarantee, when a problem unfortunately occurred with his suite ticket, we provided him with a full refund and a coupon toward a future event."

But this Cowboys fan says an apology and nosebleed seats aren't good enough!

"I'm extremely embarrassed that 24 people total came five hours away from Andrews, Texas and we could not access our suite," Barrientes said. "I need a suite! You sold me a suite, you give me a suite. There's no way to make this embarrassment go away."