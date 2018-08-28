Bride cancels wedding after guests refuse to pay for it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Buying the perfect gift for someone can be expensive, especially when it's for a wedding! That's why brides make a registry, so guest can know exactly what to get.

Money is usually accepted, but believe it or not, one bride actually asked her guests to each gift her $1,500. And when they refused, she cancelled the entire wedding and even broke it off with her fiance!

She wrote a lenghty note on Facebook, explaining her decision to cancel. The bride says she and her partner had saved up about $15,000 for their dream wedding.

Later on, they learned what they wanted would cost more like $60,000!

So, they asked each wedding guest to chip in $1,500 bucks. Those who didn't send the money weren't invited.

In the end, only eight people RSVP'd and sent the funds.

The couple ended up canceling the wedding and then split after the groom suggested saving money for a Vegas wedding instead!

As you can imagine, this story garnering plenty of reaction on social media.

People on Twitter reacted to the bride's message by saying, "the bride is so selfish. A wedding is just furthering your commitment. What you want is a marriage. A wedding lasts one day."

Another person added, "one lucky groom, he got out in time."