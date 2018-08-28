ABC is killing off Roseanne in new spin-off, ‘The Conners’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first major clue to Roseanne Barr's fate in the upcoming ABC spinoff "The Conners' has been revealed.

Her character will reportedly be killed off.

John Goodman tells the UK's The Times his character, Dan Conner, will be "mopey and sad because his wife's dead."

"The Conners" came out of the ashes that once was the highly successful reboot of the 90's sitcom, "Roseanne." Barr's namesake show dominated ratings in its first season back, but it was abruptly cancelled following a racist tweet from the star.

In that same interview, Goodman said he was surprised by ABC's response to the tweet and says he "knows for a fact" that Barr is not a racist.

Roseanne responded to that on Twitter, saying "I thank John Goodman for speaking truth about me, despite facing certain peril from producers and network."

"The Conners" spinoff will premiere in October.