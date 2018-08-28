30 men arrested in Tarrant County sex sting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TARRANT COUNTY -- A lot of men have some serious explaining to do after being busted for solicting sex from prostitutes.

These mug shots are the long list of men who were arrested and charged with prostitution and other offenses.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office and the Arlington Police Department teamed up as part of a nationwide operation called the "National Johns Suppression Initiative".

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram “The initiative attempts to curtail the demand aspect of human sex trafficking. We are, and will continue to pursue predators like this in Tarrant County. We will use all resources available to ensure they are brought to justice.”