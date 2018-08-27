Video shows 3 women caught in Georgia coffee shop explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOMERVILLE, Ga. - Three women are recovering after an explosion at a southern Georgia coffee shop. Security footage has now been released, showing how it all went down.

Officials say a construction crew was digging in the area when they hit a natural gas line and the three victims are lucky to be alive. The injured women are being treated for severe burns. No one else was hurt, but two cars and the building were destroyed.

A man driving past couldn't believe what he was seeing. "It was a great big boom, and then it was just a fire that shot up in the air," the witness said.