National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum moves to a new location in Fort Worth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- It's never too late to start a new beginning, and that's exactly what's going on over at the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum.

For nearly two decades the museum has called the same building in Fort Worth "home," but that will soon change.

"Right now our museum is in a residential area and being in the historic stockyards, there's over two million people that visit the stockyards. We feel that we could probably get 10's of thousands of folks to come by," said Co-Founder Jim Austin.

When the museum was created the goal was to teach people about a special set of western cowboys.

"Our museum was created to talk about and highlight the forgotten cowboys. The fact that the west was made up of 30 to 40 percent of black, Hispanic, Native-American, Asian-American cowboys."

But Austin says moving all of the historical artifacts has not been an easy task.

"We've been here for 18 years, so we've got thousands of artifacts saddles, paintings, and hall of famers, so just boxing it up and you know moving your home, somewhere you've been for 18 years, is tedious.

From the ol'cowboy hats and boots, to traditional native cowboy wear, each item has to be packed with care as it heads to it's new home.

The museum is set to open in it's new location at the historic Coben building in the stockyards on August 30th.