Houston man accused of shooting female drivers

HOUSTON - The man who confessed to shooting a woman during a fit of road rage was in court Friday to face a new charge.

Nicholas D'agostino, 29, is facing a second charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly using a 45-caliber Beretta storm handgun to shoot a woman in the arm as she was leaving a gas station along a freeway in Katy, TX in March.

The new charge comes just two days after he was released on a $75,000.

Apparently, the March victim came forward after seeing the report of his arrest in July for allegedly shooting a woman in the arm while she was driving.

Investigators say D'agostino claimed "self-defese" and also confessed to five other similar shootings in west Harris County.

But, according to court documents, this is more than just a case of road rage. This guy has a "very dim view of women."

Investigators say D'agostino's Facebook contains "posts where he rants and rambles on about female motorists and how incompetent they are and that their sole purpose is to give birth to male children."

And for that reason, prosecutors believe D'agostino is a "grave danger to the community" and asked for a high bond.

A judge agreed, setting his bond to $200,000 for each charge. Prosecutors also requested as part of his bond conditions that D'agostino has no contact with the victims, no weapons, no alcohol or drugs, a GPS monitor, and a curfew from 8 pm to 8 am.

But, you can bet the victims are hoping he doesn't make bond at all.