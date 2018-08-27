Fort Worth teen accused of impersonating police officer, robbing and sexually assaulting elderly woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - A Fort Worth man is in jail after police say he robbed and sexually assaulted and elderly woman. Police say 19-year-old Jesus Arredondo Gloria pretended to be a police officer as he forced his way into the woman's home in the area of Burton Avenue and Mitchell Boulervard.

Gloria allegedly sexually assaulted the woman before taking off with her car. Police did catch up to him, where they found him throwing rocks at other cars on Rosedale Avenue.

Gloria is due in court this morning.