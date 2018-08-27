Caught on bodycam: Seagoville police officer rescues family from raging house fire

SEAGOVILLE — Officer Sam Click of the Seagoville Police Department is being hailed a hero after he risked his life to help rescue a family from a house fire, early Saturday morning.

The dramatic event was captured on Click’s body camera.

The home was almost fully engulfed in flames when he arrived.

” Watch out, I’m going to break this glass,” Click can be heard saying as he and a neighbor approach the side door of the house through a cloud of smoke.

Together, they entered and woke up a sleeping father and his six children. The youngest child they carried out of the house was only eight-months-old.

Seagoville firefighters are trying to figure out what caused the fire.

The Red Cross is providing the family with food and clothing.