‘Sweet Crispy Rice’ and ‘Flavored Cotton Candy’ win Big Tex Choice Awards in Dallas

DALLAS-- They say it's the competition for all things fried, stuffed and shoved onto sticks.

The annual Big Tex Choice Awards got off to a sweet, savory and sticky start at Fair Park, Sunday. It’s like a big preview of what will be served up at the State Fair come next month, but before we get there, concessionaires have to first be impressive here.

Twenty-four finalists showcased their best stuff in an all-out effort to snag the coveted titles of most creative and best-tasting.

"We are introducing this year, sweet crispy rice, which is like a Mexican oatmeal," Contestant De La Cruz told NewsFix.

"We realized that there was not flavored cotton candy at the State Fair," an enthusiastic Justin Martinez told NewsFix. "We wanted to bring that to the State Fair, but we couldn't just bring flavored cotton candy, we had to do something fun and innovative."

At the end of the whipping and frying, both Martinez and De La Cruz walked away as champions.

The event also supports a worthy cause. Organizers say proceeds support the State Fair of Texas Scholarship Program. Over a million dollars was raised for this year's recipients.