Klyde Warren Park in Dallas celebrates National Dog Day with pomp and pageantry

DALLAS-- Four-legged pups were out in full force at parks around the country today in celebration of National Dog Day.

Cuteness littered the Klyde Warren Park in Dallas where they take this annual celebration very seriously.

"We've got some fun activities going on," the park's program director, Joy Matthews, told NewsFix. "We've got some crafts for the dogs, which is not normal."

National Dog Day was created in 2004 by animal advocate Colleen Paige. Apart from the pomp and pageantry, this day was also established with a very serious mission in mind, to bring attention to the plight of animals in shelters and encourage adoption.

"I think I want people to try to go out and adopt, rather than shop," Alicia Smith, who adopted a dog from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), told NewsFix. "There's so many great dogs out there, if you give them a chance and give them a little extra love, the rescues really come through."

The ASPCA reports that 3.3 million dogs are taken into shelters around the country every year, and 670,000 of them are euthanized.