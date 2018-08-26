Excitement at graduation in Dallas for service dogs after 2-year rigorous training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- It was an exciting day in Irving on Saturday.

Highly trained service dogs walked across the stage with their new best friends after a rigorous two-year training process.

"The dogs are trained in about 40 commands, and they learn how to pick up items off the floor, turn on and off lights, open doors," said Courtney Craig, a spokesperson for Canine Companions for Independence (CCI). "Daily tasks that a lot of people take for granted that can be really useful to someone with a disability."

The graduation ceremony was put on by CCI, a non-profit organization that pairs people with disabilities with assistance dogs.

The best part of it, however is that "all of our dogs are provided free of charge to those who apply," Craig told NewsFix.

The new service dog owners also had to undergo training, but only for about two weeks.

"It's a really specific matching process of trying to find the right dog for the right person and their needs," Craig added.

CCI stages these graduation ceremonies four times a year, and says it's all about enhancing the lives of people who rely on man's best friend.