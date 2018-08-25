Wylie wildlife sanctuary uses its big cats to help little ones get adopted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYLIE -- If you heard the In-Sync Exotics wildlife sanctuary was holding an adoption event, you'd be correct in wondering if that's a good idea. Well, it wasn't for their lions, tigers, or bobcats; it was for their housecat cousins.

"We're doing big cats helping little cats," said In-Sync's Angela Culver. "It's an adoption event where people can come out to the sanctuary and they can find their new four-footed furry feline best friend."

Say that five times fast!

The 26 cats on hand were offered by Animal Rescue Crusaders of Texas, a group of volunteers in Collin County who foster all of their cats and dogs in their own homes instead of a shelter.

"We can then monitor them and look at their personalities," says David Arnold, who serves on the organization's executive board. "[We can] see how they interact with other animals, other cats and dogs; how they interact with family members, children; so we can answer those questions when the people ask them to make sure that's a really good fit for them."

Arnold says the growth of Collin County has resulted in more pets being turned in or abandoned, but that growth also means there are more households looking to add a pet. You can see the animals they have available and/or volunteer to foster a pet on their website (the menu is in the upper-right corner).

Speaking of little cats, the sanctuary's two tiger cubs aren't so little anymore! Kylo Ren and Kenobi, born in March and January, respectively, are each up to about 100 pounds and are getting along great during their daily playtime. Their new shared pen will be finished soon, and the sanctuary is asking for help to provide a perfect finishing touch.

"We have a fundraiser going right now to build them their very own pool in the shape of the Millennium Falcon," says Culver, "because nothing else would do for two tiger cubs named 'Kylo Ren' and 'Kenobi.'"

To that we say, may the fundraising Force be with you!