University of North Texas history professor attempts 30-hour lecture to land in Guinness World Records

DENTON-- Associate Professor Andrew Torget is teaching a history class at the University of North Texas, but it's not just any history class.

You see, Torget is hoping to make history and land in the coveted Guinness World Records for the longest history lesson ever. That's right, the 30-hour lecture started at 9 a.m. on Friday, and is expected to go on until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

What on earth will he talk about for 30 hours?

Torget's lesson is on the history of the Lone Star State, dating back to the days of cave men to the present. To get comfortable for the giant task at hand, he took off his shoes and walked about on the stage of the lecture hall in his neon green and black socks.

Before you laugh out loud, this ambitious professor is doing this for a good cause. Along with volunteers, they're raising funds to improve and expand the school's Texas history portal, which is like an online encyclopedia with everything you need to know about the second largest state in the U.S.

To pull off this lecture mania, folks over at Guiness aren't making it easy for those who dare to participate.

"There has to be a minimum of 10. So, if you drop out at some point in the middle of the night, you know, that might be okay, but the same 10 have to stay from start to finish throughout the whole thing," UNT Spokesperson Leighanne Gullett told NewsFix.