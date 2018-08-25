Two dead after commercial truck slams into TRE train in Fort Worth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH-- The driver and passenger of a commercial truck are dead after colliding with a Trinity Railyway Express (TRE) train in East Fort Worth, near Euless, Saturday afternoon.

Officials are calling it a mass casualty.

"This was a very tragic crash that occurred," Matt Zavadsky of MedStar Mobile Healthcare told NewsFix.

Several other passengers on the train were left injured and at least two were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to witnesses, the truck went through after the crossing arms were already down, but ended up slamming into the train and catching fire.

Dart Spokesperson, Morgan Lyons, confirmed the crossing signals started 47 seconds before the train entered the intersection.

"All of a sudden it felt like I was coming down a mountain or something, a bunch of rocks and glass and stuff just flying," said Tyrone Gray who was a passenger on the train.

"We saw fire and smoke," Passenger Aaron Gillespie told NewsFix. "It was really, really rough. I thought the train was going to come off the tracks."

"A train accident like this, or any type of multiple vehicle accident has not happened in this area for a long time," Zavadsky added.

An investigation into what led to the deadly accident is currently underway.